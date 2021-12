It’s quite impressive how quickly the rise and fall of an NBA career can be. Remember Ian Mahinmi? In 2016, the French center signed a four-year $64 million contract, only to sit on the bench most of the time for the next few years as he was among the league leaders in fouls/36 minutes. During those four long years, he mostly branched out as a fashion model and designer. And he watched a lot of international soccer on TV.

