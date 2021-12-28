ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper Birdman Sued For Refusing To Pay $114k In Back Rent For Bel-Air Mansion

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Birdman is accused of failing to pay his rent for 5 months and his landlord wants him gone immediately. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Cycad Management is suing Bryan Williams aka Birdman. The suit accuses the music mogul of breach of contract. Article continues below advertisement....

radaronline.com

Comments / 55

Ray Harrison
2d ago

another prime reason that we need stockades reinstall at ever court house in nation public humiliation would work better that wrist slaps and fines that dont get paid

Reply
12
?man on the moon
2d ago

He could take some of that gold out his mouth and sell it to pay his back rent. I think that's what any judge would suggest he do.

Reply
16
?man on the moon
2d ago

Wait a minute is that the same Rapper who gave away 4m 3m 5m . I see why he can't afford to pay rent. He gave away a billion dollars. Let him have the sofa in the guest house.

Reply
8
Related
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Foreclosure#Rapper#Radar Cycad Management#Cycad#Defendant
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Wife & ESPN Colleague Molly Qerim: Report

2021 has not been kind to celebrity couples. Beginning in February, when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, it seems like another celebrity couple separates every day. A-Rod and JLo split up in April. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are fighting one of the uglier prenuptial battles in recent memory. Faith Evans and Stevie J are reportedly on the rocks. Hell, even a young couple like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who seemed like they were madly in love just months ago, called it quits. And yesterday, it was reported that former-NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose filed for divorce from ESPN First Take host, Molly Qerim.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Their Daughters Star in a New Skims Cozy Campaign

We should have known Teyana Taylor would be next to model for Skims when she started wearing the brand this past summer. The musician and dancer was tapped by Kim Kardashian herself to star in the new "Cozy" collection campaign alongside her family, NBA star Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue. Together, they show off some of the new pieces that include unisex "Cozy" styles for the first time, posing in pics for photographer Donna Trope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy