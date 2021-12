LIVERMORE (KPIX) — The largest girls high school basketball tournament in the country is happening in Livermore this week. And there are some concerns it could be a COVID super-spreader event. Roughly 105 girls’ high school teams from California, Nevada, and Texas are competing this year. The popular West Coast Jamboree tournament is known for the strong competition and bringing teams that would never otherwise play against each other. The 2nd ranked team in the country, DeSoto Texas, was competing against a California team on Tuesday. “Getting to play and having this opportunity, I’m just really grateful for it,” said Abby...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO