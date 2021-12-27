ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s bipartisanship bungle and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxekP_0dX3GsPh00
President Joe Biden has failed to unite Democrats and Republicans. Pool via CNP /MediaPunch

From the left: Biden’s Bipartisanship Bungle

Team Biden and Democrats erred in rejecting Republicans’ offer of a $600 billion COVID relief plan in February and passing their own $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan instead, laments Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Yglesias. With bipartisan COVID-relief and infrastructure bills and possible bipartisan science funding, Biden “could claim to have delivered” on his vow to unite the country — and maybe even gotten Sen. Joe Manchin to back his Build Back Better plan. Instead, Dems “set aside the possibility of bipartisanship in pursuit of more far-reaching legislation,” despite their narrow majority. That now looks “like foolishness. The current slog is more reflective of the underlying political reality, and Biden and his party would almost certainly be better off today had they acknowledged this reality from the start.”

From the right: Dems Target W.Va’s Poor

“The Democrats love the poor. The Democrats hate the poor. And the poor in West Virginia? They’re at the bottom of the bucket,” scoffs National Review’s Kevin D. Williamson. Dems have targeted Sen. Joe Manchin, “the moderate Democrat from West Virginia,” because he, and the West Virginians he represents, didn’t agree with everything in their Build Back Better plan and killed it. Manchin “is about as far to the political left as today’s West Virginia is going to go,” but Democrats act like “voting Republican is just one more pathology that afflicts the toothless hillbillies of their imagination.” They can’t, or won’t, understand “that there are poor and struggling Americans who do not instinctively turn to welfare-statism as the answer to their problems.”

Libertarian: Joe’s Ignorance About . . . Delaware

“President Joe Biden knows that his home state of Delaware is also home to more corporations than just about any other place on the planet — but he doesn’t seem to know why,” quips Reason’s Eric Boehm. “I come from Delaware,” the prez boasted, while pushing his tax-heavy Build Back Better bill, “so I understand big business.” Yet Delaware “didn’t become America’s top destination for corporate headquarters by raising taxes on the businesses that operate there. The state is famous for its favorable tax laws, including no sales tax [and] no corporate income tax on revenue earned outside of Delaware.” Meanwhile, Biden’s BBB plan hikes “the corporate tax rate to 28 percent” — the opposite of his state’s approach.

Conservative: How Hubris Haunts the Left

“The left is being consumed by its own hatreds and hubris,” declares Victor Davis Hanson at American Greatness. Take COVID: Joe Biden took advantage of it, from using lockdowns “to run a virtual campaign from his basement to equating Donald Trump with the” virus. Democrats believed panic “could help achieve single-payer health care, or a recalibrated capitalism, or the end of Donald Trump himself.” Yet there have been “far more deaths” under Biden than Trump, despite “ubiquitous vaccinations, new therapies and antiviral drugs.” Biden wouldn’t want someone “to do to him what he did to Trump: question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, blame Biden for more than 400,000 deaths on his watch and claim the continuance of the pandemic was Biden’s fault alone.” But it would logically follow Dems’ own “rhetoric and actions.”

Pandemic journal: Fauci’s Latest COVID Fear

“It has been evident for some time now that while the omicron variant is more transmissible than earlier COVID variants, it also appears to cause less severe symptoms,” and now, notes the Washington Examiner’s Conn Carroll, even the Biden administration admits that, with Dr. Anthony Fauci citing data confirming “less severity” in terms of hospitalizations. Yet Fauci also stressed that people shouldn’t be “complacent” given the high volume of new infections, even though there’s “no evidence that omicron is causing hospitals to be overrun with COVID patients,” which “seems to be what Fauci is afraid of.” Hopefully, as Paxlovid — a new drug that limits severity — becomes more available, “we’ll never have to hear about what Dr. Fauci is afraid of ever again.”

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run. "Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Joe Rogan drags ‘declining’ Biden, says Michelle Obama is best Democrat to take on Trump in 2024

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised the idea of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president last week, and seemed to suggest that the wife of America’s 44th president was the Democratic Party’s best hope to stave off another White House takeover by Donald Trump.Mr Rogan released an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Christmas Eve with stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, during which the two speculated about who would win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.During the discussion, Mr Rogan cast doubt on the idea that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite the president’s public and private...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Michelle Obama Could Beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Election, Joe Rogan Says

Michelle Obama has said time and again that she doesn't have plans to run for president. But some people still think that she's one of the Democratic Party's best bets. Podcast host Joe Rogan recently said that he thinks Obama is the only person that could beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The comedian added that the only thing that would stop Obama from winning was if she expressed support for lockdowns and mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#Republicans#Democrats#Covid#Bloomberg Opinion#National Review#Americans
CBS News

2021 CBS News polling: What Americans thought about COVID-19, Biden, the January 6 attack and more

2021 was a year of ups and downs in the minds of the American public. The year began with public concern about the state of U.S. democracy, yet positive ratings for newly-elected President Joe Biden; ratings that would turn more negative over the course of the year. In the spring, there was some optimism about the pandemic as vaccine rates rose and then some concern as a new COVID variant emerged at year's end. Many of the political divisions we've seen in recent years endured throughout 2021 but, all in all, Americans are feeling pretty good about 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe Biden was the most powerful man in the world as it fell apart around him in 2021

President Biden was billed as America’s savior from four years of political strife under former President Trump and the turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic, but the honeymoon period has quickly soured following his disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan, record inflation and gas prices and a COVID-19 death count that has surpassed his predecessor’s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy