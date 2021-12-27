ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers packing patience as staffing and Omicron to blame for flight delays and cancellations

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIB7j_0dX3FpjJ00

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Despite Charlotte-Douglas Airport not having an abundance of cancellations on Monday, tons of tired travelers arrived home after a nightmare of a travel weekend.

A group of travelers were stranded on two different planes and delayed to the point of having to miss work on Monday.

“They said there was a staff shortage. So unfortunately, we all paid the price for it. We had to be at work today,” one of the travelers said.

Major airlines announced the delays and cancellations were due to staffing shortages because of the omicron variant.

“Started out with mechanical issues. And we were on that plane for an hour and a half. And then we sat on the new plane for another hour because we had to wait for the crew to arrive. So, it took us about we were supposed to arrive here at 8:30 this morning, and we’re just getting here at 11:30.”

Over eight thousand flights were delayed within, into, and out of the United States since Christmas Eve.

“We were fully expecting that there would be issues, so I think everyone is gearing up appropriately,” other travelers said.

Tensions seemed high at CLT as more and more travelers face delays and cancellations.

