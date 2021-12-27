ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans add five to COVID-19 list, remove two

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made a total of nine moves on Monday, seven of which involved the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans announced they have placed five players on the list, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Caleb Farley. Farley was previously on Injured Reserve and is out for the season.

Now, the statuses of Jones, Westbrook-Ikhine, Dupree and Skrine are all up in the air for Week 17 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Those five players join right guard Nate Davis, left tackle Taylor Lewan, and backup offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, all of whom were placed on the list last week.

The good news is Tennessee also activated two players from the COVID-19 list in left guard Rodger Saffold and cornerback Elijah Molden.

In addition to those moves, the Titans added offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad, while waiving defensive back Nate Brooks from it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
