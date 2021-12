A suspect who led Breaux Bridge police on a chase into Lafayette before crashing is now in custody. According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Walmart in his city. According to Cantu, the suspect got in a car and sped away when police arrived, nearly hitting an officer's unit in the process. That's when, according to Cantu, another officer tried to pull over the suspect. Cantu says the suspect then took off and got on Interstate 10 West.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO