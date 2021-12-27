Red Light Roundup 12/20-12/25/2021

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

December 20, 2021

00:02— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was arrested in Hotel Park Parking Lot and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 213240

20:32— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 213247

December 21, 2021

12:01— Grace Ann Leblanc, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FELON POSSESS/BUY/USE STUN GUN [22610(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 213255

12:01— Prentice Durrell Booker, 62, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 213254

December 22, 2021

18:51— Larry Robert Babineau, 54, transient, was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 213268

Paso Robles Police Department

December 20, 2021

01:16— Faustino F Bonifacio, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING WITH OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL [23222(A)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213313

09:13— Philip Milborn Hanna, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 18-3773

18:08— Ana Cynthia A Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on 20th St. and booked and released for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 21-3324

21:00— Diego Hernandez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 213325

21:39— Amy Janette Woodrice, 46, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213326

December 21, 2021

17:32— Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on 10th St. and released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 213333

December 22, 2021

03:06— Adolfo Primo, 19, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1900 block of Ebony Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-3335

08:56— Andrea Michelle Kern, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-3336

20:38— Russell Pennington Meeks, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested at RT 46 At Union Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213343

December 23, 2021

23:02— Victor Galvezmaldonado, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on Meadowlark Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152)(A)VC]; DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213348

December 24, 2021

01:00— Don Michael Cromwell, 33, of Morgan Hill, CA, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 213350

15:32— Callie Brianne Lambeth, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC]; Case no. 213353

December 25, 2021

00:06— Daisyalma Infante Solorio, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ysabel Ave. and release by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 213356

11:57— Christopher Todd Brasket, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and release for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-3358

14:18— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1800 block of Dallons Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 213359

