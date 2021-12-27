ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Additional Colts Players Placed on COVID-19 List

By Jairo Alvarado
 3 days ago

​​The Indianapolis Colts are at risk of playing the Las Vegas Raiders short-handed on Sunday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases within the club.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Colts are placing safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The announcement of the five players added to the list brings the Colts total to 12 players on the COVID-19 list, five of them starters.

In the last couple of weeks, the NFL and the sports world have seen a surge of COVID-19 cases and now the Colts are the latest team to see a spike of cases.

In addition to the 12 players on the list, the Colts placed defensive end Kemoko Turay and starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the COVID-19 list on last Wednesday.

Within the next two days, the Colts placed two starting offensive linemen, right guard Mark Glowinski and Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson, on the COVID-19 list.

And lastly, before their game in Arizona, the Colts placed three additional starters on the COVID-19 list -- safety Khari Willis, wide receiver Zach Pascal and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Leonard, one of the best linebackers in the NFL, has not returned to the team. He is the Colts' second-leading tackler with 107 tackles (68 solos), four interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.

The first wave of players on the Colts COVID-19 list began in early December when center Ryan Kelly was placed on the list, but he has recovered from the virus. However, he has missed the last two games mourning the loss of his baby girl, alongside wife Emma Kelly, who experienced pregnancy complications.

With the addition of starting right tackle Braden Smith on the list, the Colts look to be without four of their starting offensive linemen.

If the Colts go without four of their offensive lineman on Sunday, it would be a huge blow to the offense and MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, as they have been a major contribution to the team's success running the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage.

There have been no signs of rescheduling Sunday’s game, as two weeks ago, the Raiders were forced to reschedule their match-up against the Cleveland Browns when the Browns experienced a huge spike of cases within their team.

Unfortunately for the Colts, they play a Raiders team with a ferocious defensive line led by defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Should the Raiders capitalize and take advantage of a depleted Colts team, they as well be in the hunt for making the playoffs.

