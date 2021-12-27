ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Now Is The Time To Take Action To Reduce Your 2021 Tax Liability

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygxGa_0dX3CgD300

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With just a few days left in this calendar year, it’s still not too late to check out your tax situation.

You could make some changes in 2021 that could affect your tax status.

“Absolutely not too late to take some action,” Robert Morris University professor Carol Macphail said.

Blame the pandemic and all the changes in the law that members of Congress and both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have enacted over the last couple of years.

Even certified public accountants can’t keep up.

“There’re so many changes this year,” CPA Christopher Cuddy told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday. “I just attended two eight-hour seminars and the booklet was 1,100 pages long, just on the changes in the tax law.”

But the basic rule remains the same: If you want to pay fewer taxes in 2021, increase your allowable deductions – and, if possible, put off the receipt of income like bonuses until after Dec. 31.

“Some companies do offer that option,” Cuddy said.

As for deductions, the easiest one for everyone, even those who don’t file an itemized tax return, is donating to a legitimate charity, says Robert Morris University professor Carol MacPhail.

“So on a single return, $300 as a deduction for adjusted gross income, even if you don’t itemize, and on a joint return that would be $600,” MacPhail said.

Accelerating your deductions is another tip. Pay this week things that are deductible that could be paid next month like January’s home mortgage interest or local property taxes. Or pay this week your child’s tuition bills or fees for your own classes to improve your skills.

“Let’s say you have a child in college or you’re taking a class yourself at a qualified educational institution. As long as you may that payment by Dec. 31, there is a credit that’s still available,” Cuddy said.

It’s called the lifetime learning credit and may give you up to $2,000.

As you think about your tax situation, MacPhail recommends this before taking action.

“The key thing people need before they take any steps is they have to know what tax bracket they’re in, both in the current year and the bracket they expect to be in next year.”

There are seven tax brackets that range from 10 percent to 37 percent, and you want to avoid being bumped into a higher bracket if you can. Making donations to charities can help since that reduces your adjusted gross income.

“That could be done by check. Date of mailing is considered the date of the contribution, but it can also be done by credit card,” Macphail said.

For those who itemize, another possible deduction is your January 2022 mortgage interest payment if you pay it this week, and if you have a property tax bill from your municipality or school district, pay it off this week to claim the total deduction on your return.

Another tip, says Cuddy, if you lost money in the stock market this year, that loss could offset some of your income.

“If your losses exceed $3,000, you get to pick up a $3,000 deduction on your tax return, and the remaining amount will be carried forward the next year,” Cuddy said.

And Cuddy has another tip for small business owners who rent business facilities. Prepay some of your 2022 rent this week if you want to deduct it in 2021.

Finally, it’s not a bad time to think ahead.

“It’s also a good time to take stock. What will your W-2 look like next year? And maybe this is the time to adjust your withholding,” Macphail said.

If the government is withholding too much of your money, that may get you a bigger refund a year later. But it’s also money you don’t have to spend or invest during the year.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

How To Save At Tax Time

How would you like to reduce your tax burden? CBS2's Dave Carlin has some tax tips that you might want to consider acting on before 2021 comes to a close.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WBIR

Ways to cut your tax bill this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're looking to save on your 2021 tax bill, you can — just be mindful of the calendar. The deadline to make any last-minute tax moves is Dec. 31 and, yes, there are few options to consider right now to still make an impact, according to financial experts.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Are You Entitled to Additional Stimulus Funds If You File Your Tax Return This Year?

Citizens were encouraged by the government’s proposal to create a relief fund, which offered the prospect of additional assistance. It’s important to remember that many of them won’t have their dreams dashed and will be expecting some further assistance during tax season. Tax rebates provided by the Rescue Plan Act will undoubtedly perk up the spirits of those affected by the pandemic.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Bill#Tax Law#Kdka#Robert Morris University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox35orlando.com

Year-end tax tips: Ways to prepare, maximize refund, and more

WASHINGTON - The year 2021 is quickly coming to an end, which means it’s the last chance to save on taxes for many Americans. TurboTax, the tax income return software by Intuit, says many filers may be able to save a bundle on taxes "if they make the right moves," regardless of their financial situation.
INCOME TAX
Rocky Mount Telegram

Take time to consider your financial resolutions for 2022

As you know, 2021 was full of challenges. If you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to look ahead to a brighter 2022. You may want to set some New Year’s resolutions. You might...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

Ten tips to lower your federal income tax bill before 2021 ends

It's the last week of the year, which means it's your last chance to save big on taxes. By donating to charities or changing your investments, you could save thousands in tax liability. Here are 10 end-of-the-year tax tips, courtesy of TurboTax CPA and tax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis:. 1. Defer...
INCOME TAX
Reporter

Millennial Money: Now is the time to build your credit

Sooner than you may realize, your credit score will start to matter. A solid credit score can be the difference between qualifying for an apartment or a low-interest car loan or missing out. So to have credit ready when you need it, the time to start building a good and lengthy credit history is now.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

How to Donate Money and Reduce Your Taxes This Holiday Season

It’s that time of year. Neighborhoods are twinkling with decorative lights, shoppers are filling stores in search of must-have gifts – and financial advisers are busy helping clients finalize their last-minute tax planning for 2021. It’s also the season when many charities receive the bulk of their annual...
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy