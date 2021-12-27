Gordon commutes sentence of woman convicted in 1996 kidnapping

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Prosecutors have secured a murder conviction against a Wilmington man for a 2013 robbery that left one dead and another wounded. On June 7, 2013, Anthony Dale, 32, and two other armed men entered the Printz Convenience Market on Governor Printz Blvd. Dale attempted to access an entry to reach the store’s cash register when employee Tony Berry attempted to stop him. During the ensuing struggle, Dale shot Berry twice, killing him. A second employee was shot three times by one of the other suspects. A New Castle County jury convicted Dale of Murder 1stDegree (Intentional Murder), Murder 1st Degree (Felony Murder) and Attempted Murder 1st Degree. Dale, whose convictions carry a life sentence, will be sentenced in March.
