ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Gordon commutes sentence of woman convicted in 1996 kidnapping

By Cowboy State Daily
county17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) A woman who has spent more than 25 years in prison for her role in the kidnapping of an elderly couple near Gillette has had her lengthy sentence commuted by Gov. Mark Gordon. Gordon commuted the sentence of Darla Rouse, who...

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
coalvalleynews.com

Prison sentence sought for Hurricane woman convicted in Capitol riot

HUNTINGTON — U.S. attorneys are seeking prison time for a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman convicted of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 24, was charged after she was identified through her own social media posts of the event, which saw hundreds of people force their way into the building in support of former President Donald Trump, causing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying presidential election results.
HURRICANE, WV
delaware.gov

DOJ Secures Conviction, Sentences In Violent Gun Cases

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Prosecutors have secured a murder conviction against a Wilmington man for a 2013 robbery that left one dead and another wounded. On June 7, 2013, Anthony Dale, 32, and two other armed men entered the Printz Convenience Market on Governor Printz Blvd. Dale attempted to access an entry to reach the store’s cash register when employee Tony Berry attempted to stop him. During the ensuing struggle, Dale shot Berry twice, killing him. A second employee was shot three times by one of the other suspects. A New Castle County jury convicted Dale of Murder 1stDegree (Intentional Murder), Murder 1st Degree (Felony Murder) and Attempted Murder 1st Degree. Dale, whose convictions carry a life sentence, will be sentenced in March.
WILMINGTON, DE
kwos.com

Convicted murderer will be sentenced next month

A January 24 sentencing date has been set for a Columbia woman convicted of the high-profile murder of her husband in 2017 in Montgomery County. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has given Lynlee Renick 25 days to file a motion for a new trial. Renick’s trial last week drew national media attention to Columbia, and “Court TV” broadcast the trial live. While Renick was convicted of second degree murder, she told the jury that co-defendant Michael Humphrey killed her husband, Ben.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Shawnee, WY
Gillette, WY
Crime & Safety
Gillette, WY
Obituaries
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Attempted murder charge dropped

COEUR d’ALENE — The state will drop an attempted murder charge against a man who allegedly tried to shoot his ex. Gregory K. Stocking, 62, of Dalton Gardens, is expected to plead guilty next month to aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies. As part of a plea deal,...
DALTON GARDENS, ID
Washington Post

This innocent man spent 43 years in prison. He will get zip from the state that fought his release.

“Joy, sorrow, fear.” Those are the emotions Kevin Strickland said he sorted through after his release from a Missouri prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. “I’m not necessarily angry,” Mr. Strickland told reporters. But he should be angry — very angry — at a justice system that robbed him of more than two-thirds of his life and at the Missouri officials who kept him imprisoned long after it became clear he was innocent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Inmate Serving 241 Years in Prison Granted Parole

Bobby Bostic. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. (Missourinet) A Missouri man sentenced to 241 years in prison will be paroled sometime late next year. 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another young man were arrested in St. Louis for robbing a group of people delivering holiday presents and shooting two of the victims, both of whom survived. The judge who sentenced Bostic to more than two centuries behind bars now regrets the harsh sentence and actively supported his parole. Bostic’s parole is thanks in large part to a new state law that makes offenders serving “de facto” life sentences for non-homicide crimes committed as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Martin
Person
Matt Mead
Person
Mark Gordon
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NebraskaTV

Woman sentenced for Grand Island robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman accused in a Grand Island convenience store robbery has been sentenced. Hall County District Court records said Angela Kresser, 52, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for criminal attempt of accessory to a felony. Authorities said Angela and her husband, 24-year-old Jeremiah...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfgo.com

Priest convicted of stealing from churches appeals sentence

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A former Rapid City priest convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches is appealing his sentence. Marcin Garbacz’s attorney told Eighth Circuit appeals court judges Thursday that the priest was ordered to pay restitution for money that wasn’t necessarily stolen. But the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Koliner, said the priest deposited about $260,000 in cash that couldn’t be otherwise explained.
RAPID CITY, SD
thenorthernlight.com

Bellingham woman sentenced for railway sabotage

On December 17, a federal judge sentenced a Bellingham woman to 12 months and one day in prison after she was found guilty of attempting to sabotage BNSF Railway tracks in north Bellingham last year. The woman will also have three years’ of supervised release and needs to complete 100 hours of community service.
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sentencing#Obituary#Commutation#Cowboy State Daily
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Commute the trucker's insane life-plus sentence

America’s fair justice system entices oppressed foreigners to migrate here to improve their lives. Good judges sentence convicts for life when they commit aggravated murders and violent rapes. They keep our country safe, and that’s as it should be. Then we have the 110-year sentencing of 26-year-old Cuban...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mo.gov

Governor Parson Grants 18 Pardons, Commutes One Sentence

Jefferson City  Today, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and commuted one sentence pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. In the interest of...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Law & Crime

‘Monster’ Gets Four Consecutive Life Sentences for ‘Heinous’ Quadruple Murder of Victims He Stabbed More Than 100 Times

A judge in North Dakota sentenced a man to spend the rest of his days behind bars for the brutal 2019 murders of four people who were stabbed more than 100 times combined. South Central District Judge David Reich handed down four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole to Chad Isaak, 47, one for each of the victims he was convicted of murdering in a manner so gruesome that even his own defense attorney described the massacre as one of the most “exceptionally heinous” crimes in North Dakota history, the Star Tribune reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy