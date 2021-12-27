These numbers show just how impactful the latest COVID-19 surge is

On Tuesday, the United States recorded 512,553 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is, by far, the single highest daily case number recorded during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. University data indicates that the previous high was 294,015 on January 8, 2021. One mitigating factor is the Christmas weekend. May testing centers were likely closed over the holiday, meaning some test results that would have been recorded during that period likely rolled over to Monday and today. But even a measure that accounts for reporting ups and downs, the seven-day average of new daily cases, published by The Washington Post...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO