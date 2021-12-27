ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These numbers show just how impactful the latest COVID-19 surge is

By Dana Farrington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost states are at the highest level of COVID risk and hot...

Tacoma News Tribune

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,098 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths Wednesday. As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 809,600 cases and 9,755 deaths. The case total includes 98,106 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Dec. 5. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston Globe

These charts show where COVID-19 cases are surging

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is sweeping across the country, causing COVID-19 cases to surge once again in what officials say is another winter wave of infections that’s only expected to increase. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases have gone up about 23 percent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Census Bureau#U S#Omicron#Johns Hopkins University
The CDC slashes estimates of omicron's prevalence in the U.S.

New data from the CDC released on Tuesday, shows that while omicron remains the dominant variant, delta – which is the more severe strain – is still a worrisome driving force behind the current surge. (Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bizjournals

Census finds almost 1% of Californians left Golden State in past year

California experienced the largest domestic out-migration of any state in the year ended July 1, 2021, with 367,299 residents leaving, according to Census data reported Tuesday. The other two big losers when it comes to residents leaving were New York, with a net domestic migration of 352,185, and Illinois, with...
POLITICS
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How COVID-19 Has Impacted CTA Ridership

The drop in CTA ridership during the pandemic was not citywide, according to a new study. The Urban Institute found that while downtown ridership decreased, neighborhoods with more Black and Latino residents saw more sustained ridership. The Pulaski Blue Line stop, the Conservatory Green Line stop and the Central Green...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Daily U.S. Covid Cases Hit All-Time High As Omicron Fuels Winter Wave Of Virus

On Tuesday, the United States recorded 512,553 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. That is, by far, the single highest daily case number recorded during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. University data indicates that the previous high was 294,015 on January 8, 2021. One mitigating factor is the Christmas weekend. May testing centers were likely closed over the holiday, meaning some test results that would have been recorded during that period likely rolled over to Monday and today. But even a measure that accounts for reporting ups and downs, the seven-day average of new daily cases, published by The Washington Post...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

