Astronomy

The James Webb Space Telescope is on its trek to a spot a million miles from Earth

By Joe Palca
 3 days ago

Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
SlashGear

This bizarre cube on the moon has everyone’s attention

A Chinese lunar rover has spotted something very odd on the moon, and scientist can’t agree on just what it is. A mystery cube-shaped object was spotted in the distance, and described as a “hut” according to Chinese-language site Our Space. China’s Yutu-2 rover is exploring the...
The Independent

MIT engineers develop ‘flying saucer’ that could hover across the moon

Engineers have envisioned a new concept for a rover that resembles a disc-shaped flying saucer and can float across the lunar surface by harnessing the Moon’s natural charge. Since the Earth’s companion lacks an atmosphere, it builds up an electric field through direct exposure to the sun and surrounding plasma, which researchers say can be utilised for rover levitation on the Moon.The lunar surface charge is strong enough to levitate dust more than 1m above the ground, in a similar way to how static electricity can cause a person’s hair to stand on end, say the researchers at Massachusetts Institute...
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope latest: Alien-hunting spacecraft unfurls on its way to study the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is on its way further into space – to look deeper into the universe than ever before.After decades of delays and issues, the telescope had a much more successful Christmas Day launch than expected, and will go on to study the cosmos for years, Nasa said.Before it does, it must find its position in space, at a location known as L2, hovering in a precise gravitational position that will allow it to study space.On its way, it will continue to unfurl the precise scientific instruments that will allow it to peer deep into the beginnings of the universe, look for other potentially habitable planets, and much more besides.Follow for the latest updates as the telescope makes its journey.
SlashGear

Track NASA’s Webb Space Telescope in Real-Time

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) finally launched on December 25 after a slow gestation process that began way back in 1996. While the launch was a complete success, there are many more phases of the telescope’s journey and deployment that remain incomplete and that need to go off without a hitch before NASA, its cooperating space agencies and the wider scientific community and public can breathe a sigh of relief. Thankfully, with the wonders of modern technology, NASA has made it possible for anyone who is keen to see the mission succeed follow as the adventure of the JWST unfolds, quite literally, in real-time.
Digital Trends

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to gradually unfurl ahead of its mission to explore the universe, NASA has dropped some exciting news about the longevity of the observatory. Originally expected to last between five and 10 years, the space agency revealed on Wednesday that following the latest analysis...
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
Universe Today

If you had Radio Telescopes for Eyes, one of the Biggest Things in the sky Would be a jet of Material Blasting out of a Nearby Galaxy

One concept that’s difficult to visualize is the apparent size of objects in the sky. No the actual size of an object, but rather the amount of area an object covers in the sky. Apparent size depends on an object’s actual size and its distance from us. For example, the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but also about 400 times more distant, so the Sun and Moon have roughly the same apparent size.
Daily Mail

James Webb Space Telescope begins unfolding its massive sunshield as it enters the most perilous phase of '29 days on the edge' journey to solar orbit

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has reached a major milestone in its '29 days on the edge' journey to its destination in solar orbit, beginning the unfolding of its massive sunshield. 'Our telescope is blooming like a flower in space,' the US space agency tweeted,' adding that 'this marks...
AFP

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China's rise

From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter's first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope that will peer into the earliest epoch of the Universe, 2021 was a huge year for humanity's space endeavors. Beyond the science milestones, billionaires battled to reach the final frontier first, an all-civilian crew went into orbit, and Star Trek's William Shatner waxed profound about what it meant to see the Earth from the cosmos, as space tourism finally came into its own. Here are selected highlights.
