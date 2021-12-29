Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

After the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, James Harden spoke about the upcoming return of Kyrie Irving for road games.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas 122-115, and after the game James Harden was asked about the upcoming return of Kyrie Irving (for road games).

The clip of Harden's answer can be seen the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is, and what he means to this organization and our team," Harden told reporters on Christmas. "Just to be around him even if it's only for road games, is going to be huge for us."

Even without Irving playing in any games this season, the Nets are 23-9 and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the vaccine mandate , the Nets announced on December 17 that they would allow Irving to be a part-time player for road games (see tweet below).



Related stories on NBA basketball