Van der Voort shocked after positive Covid-19 test: "I have no fever, no symptoms"

dartsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVincent van der Voort saw his PDC World Darts Championship come to an end on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 test. Players had to demonstrate a negative test before going into the venue and resuming the...

dartsnews.com

The Independent

Dave Chisnall becomes latest coronavirus withdrawal at World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship has been further hit by coronavirus after Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw.The world number 14 pulled out after testing positive, following Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving a bye.A statement from the PDC read: “Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.“Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon’s session will...
dartsnews.com

Chisnall next victim of COVID-19 infection at World Darts Championship

Once again a player has been forced to leave the PDC World Darts Championship. This time it is not a Dutchman who has tested positive, but Dave Chisnall, last year's semi-finalist. Earlier this week, Vincent van der Voort and Michael van Gerwen already tested positive, after which they were eliminated...
dartsnews.com

Van Gerwen critical of PDC after positive COVID-19 test at World Darts Championship: "They should check everyone at the door every day, they didn't"

Michael van Gerwen was forced to withdraw from the World Darts Championship on Tuesday. Following fellow countryman Vincent van der Voort, Mighty Mike also delivered a positive COVID-19 test. This means that Van Gerwen has been eliminated from the tournament, just like Van der Voort. "A big negative. The biggest...
dartsnews.com

Noppert on 'double trouble' after Searle defeat: "It just did not work out"

Danny Noppert was eliminated in the third round of the World Darts Championship on Tuesday for the third year in a row. The Freeze lost 4-2 in sets to Ryan Searle. Especially the missed doubles bothered Noppert. The 30-year old missed 26 darts on the doubles, including three to take the fifth set. After that Noppert also missed chances to take the first two legs in the sixth set.
The Independent

‘Angry’ Michael Van Gerwen queries Covid controls after shock championship exit

Michael Van Gerwen hit out at tournament organisers after being left “disappointed, confused and angry” following his withdrawal from the William Hill World Darts Championship because of a positive test for Covid-19.The three-time champion was set to play in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace against Chris Dobey, who has been given a bye through to the last 16.Van Gerwen, who is asymptomatic, becomes the third player to have contracted the virus during this year’s championship.Really disappointed, confused, angry…..the way how my world championship is ending.Never expected this outcome as I thought I did everything in my...
