It's getting to that point when it's almost too late to buy last-minute gifts online if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas, but sale shopping for yourself? That's totally fair game. H&M's seasonal sale has just started and has more than 4,000 items at up to 50% off. That's a lot of items, which is why we've done the hard work for you, sifting through to find the gold that you won't want to miss out on. If you're looking for reliable denim, H&M's Conscious range has great jeans, some of which are now reduced to £10. They would go brilliantly with the platform boots with a contrast sole (reduced to £22) and the wool-blend coat (very expensive-looking), which is now £60 down from £79.99. Remember, shop responsibly!

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO