NFL

5 Numbers That Tell the Story Of the Vikings-Rams Game

By Preet Shah
zonecoverage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings’ offense came out flat for a majority of the first half against the Los Angeles Rams, unable to capitalize on opportunities afforded to them by the defense. Despite some second half improvements ultimately, Kirk and his weapons committed unforced errors all game until it was too late, losing...

zonecoverage.com

NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Randy Moss
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Giants#The Covid Reserve
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adam Thielen News

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made his return to the field on Sunday after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, that return for a 30-23 loss to the Rams was short-lived. Thielen aggravated the injury and was clearly struggling throughout the game — finishing the contest with just...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Somehow Packers and Vikings Fans Have Become Aligned On Mike Zimmer

Sunday, Jan. 2 brings the second and presumably final meeting between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings this year. Packers players and fans will be looking to put the last showdown between these two teams behind them. The 34-31 loss in Week 11 only served to bruise egos and inflame the confidence of a dangerous Minnesota team.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ star running back has returned from COVID-19 reserve ahead of the team’s trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Dalvin Cook was placed on the list Thursday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Alexander Mattison, ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II has been added to the COVID-19 reserve. Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl last week. The Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead if they lose on Sunday. They beat the Packers 34-31 at home earlier this season.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Kyle Sloter Is A Vikings Legend and You're Wrong If You Disagree

There are many important figures in the history of the Minnesota Vikings. Bud Grant was the stoic leader who guided his team to four Super Bowls. Randy Moss was the receiver who changed the game. Stefon Diggs caught the Minneapolis Miracle. The list goes on and on. For all of...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Who Is To Blame For Minnesota's Run-Defense Issues?

The Minnesota Vikings have a run-defense issue. Considering that the Los Angeles Rams exposed it, and Aaron Jones and the similarly constructed Green Bay Packers are next on the docket, they have to address the issue — and fast. Whenever there is a problem to diagnose, it’s easy to jump to the simplest conclusion. The Vikings signed Dalvin Tomlinson in the offseason and got Michael Pierce back from the 2020 offseason. Wasn’t that supposed to shore up the middle?
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Minnesota Needs To Play Like Green Bay Has Everything To Lose

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the Twin Cities, not a creature was stirring, not even one Griddy. The fans’ bets were placed by the bookie with care in hopes that a Minnesota Vikings victory soon would be there. Minnesota’s game day came and went, leaving Vikings...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Last Year's Lambeau Blueprint Can Work Again For Minnesota

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings entered Lambeau Field with a 1-5 record, and everything seemed lost. Green Bay was 5-1 and rolling along with a dominant offense. But the Vikings won that game 28-22 behind a massive performance from Dalvin Cook. This Sunday night, the Vikings should employ a similar game plan.
NFL

