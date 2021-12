Wells Fargo is one of the most prominent financial institutions in the world with offices in San Francisco, New York and across the globe. The company has also been the No. 1 commercial real estate lender in the country since 2009, which gives its executives unique insight into the state of the market and where things might be heading in 2022. It also operates a massive home lending practice, and as housing prices have skyrocketed this year, the company has been keeping a close eye on supply and demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO