Snap Counts: Thielen Plays 23 Snaps in Return from Injury

By Eric Smith
vikings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings are 7-8 following a Week 16 loss to the Rams. Minnesota fell from its playoff spot and will now need a pair of wins (and some help) to get into the postseason. Here's a look at Minnesota's snap counts in Week 16:. —...

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
