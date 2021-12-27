ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North County Weather 12.27.2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain this morning, showers this afternoon, highs near 52. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour. The chance of...

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa. “We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now...
OTTUMWA, IA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms New Year’s Day

FRIDAY: A warm front is lifting north through Central Mississippi today, with morning clouds and possibly a stray shower. It remains warm, with more record highs possible this afternoon in the lower 80s. After lunchtime, skies should give way to partly sunshine. Tonight remains calm and dry with just a few clouds for New Year’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
North County Weather 12.30.2021

Sun and clouds today in the north county, highs near 55. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, partly cloudy, lows near 40. Light variable winds. Tomorrow, partly cloudy skies, highs near 54. NNW winds 10-15 mph. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Friday through next week. About...
ENVIRONMENT
Record-Journal

Brush up on North Haven’s winter weather protocols

Older residents and those with health problems are reminded to avoid the extreme physical activity connected with shoveling snow. Also, skiers, operators of snowmobilers and all-terrain vehicles are advised to keep vehicles off town streets at all times. Travel safety. When traveling, exercise extreme caution. During winter storm events, limit...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
keranews.org

New Year's could bring rainy, cold weather to North Texas

North Texas could see strong or severe storms, with possible hail and damaging winds Friday night. “Most of the storms should actually start developing around midnight and after midnight," said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. "Hopefully most people within DFW and other areas should have a dry New Year's Eve celebration, but after midnight, the rain chances really start to increase and move east across DFW.”
TEXAS STATE
Fox 19

Perfect North Slopes closed due to warm weather

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is closed the first weekend of 2022 due to the weather. There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. Temperatures remain warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s and 50s expected Friday and...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WCJB

2021 Year in Review: North Central Florida’s weather

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There was no shortage of active weather across North-Central Florida this year. January started out quiet with temperatures just slightly above average. But as we turned the corner into February, things changed. Several very warm February days with highs in the upper 80′s, along with strong...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Weather
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday. (Credit: CBS) Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries. (Credit: CBS) A strong...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
kprl.com

Respite From The Rain 12.30.2021

A respite from the rain. Forecasters say we’ll see some sunshine today, and more sunny weather through next week. Yesterday, Atascadero received nearly an inch of rain. Paso Robles received about six tenths of an inch. Santa Margarita eight tenths of an inch. For the season, Paso Robles has...
ATASCADERO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL

