Emily In Paris Season 3: What Is Known?

On Instagram, fans of BTS got to see some cute expressions of love that are so cute. BTS-Star V is totally in love with the series “Emily in Paris.”. The second season is currently running on Netflix, and the K-Pop star also seems to be watching it. V posted an excerpt from Ashley Park on Instagram, who covers the BTS song “Dynamite” in a Parisian club. RM had previously posted the clip in his story. V shared the video with a couple of hearts right away on his feed to show how cool he thinks it is. Fans of the K-Pop band have long known that “Emily In Paris” actress Lily Collins is the absolute star crush of BTS Star V. Not the only secret of V.

PARIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO