ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, MO

Emily In Paris Season 3: What Is Known?

By Devanny Pinn
thecurrent-online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily in Paris returned to Netflix with a second season on December 22, 2021. The new season is coming as a new delight for the fans, and ever since its arrival, fans have been looking forward to the release of its new season. But has Netflix renewed the show? Here’s everything...

thecurrent-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecurrent-online.com

Lupin Season 3: Everything Known About The New Season?

As we remember, the ten-episode project was divided into two seasons. In January 2021, viewers saw the first five episodes and five more episodes in June of the same year. But it turned out that Netflix decided to renew the show, which even surpassed the Bridgertons in popularity. Having learned about the planned release date of Lupin season 3, the fans were happy with the good news.
TV SERIES
Elle

Emily In Paris Season Three: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer And Plot

Emily In Paris season two has only just hit our screens and we’re already wondering whether a third season is on the horizon. Fashion lovers and Lily Collins fans alike were enthralled by the first season, which saw the actor's character Emily begin a new life in Paris and find herself caught up in an intricate web of romantic affairs and office politics in the City of Love.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Paris, MO
thecurrent-online.com

Better Things Season 5: Release, Cast & Plot Updates

The FX sitcom ” Better Things” will soon return to US television with a fifth and final season. The series “Better Things” tells the story of the actress Sam (played by Pamela Adlon), who tries to balance family, leisure, and career after her divorce. In addition to her jobs, the mother of three children also has to look after the offspring.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Emily In Paris: BTS Star V Is Totally In Love With Lily Collins & The Show

On Instagram, fans of BTS got to see some cute expressions of love that are so cute. BTS-Star V is totally in love with the series “Emily in Paris.”. The second season is currently running on Netflix, and the K-Pop star also seems to be watching it. V posted an excerpt from Ashley Park on Instagram, who covers the BTS song “Dynamite” in a Parisian club. RM had previously posted the clip in his story. V shared the video with a couple of hearts right away on his feed to show how cool he thinks it is. Fans of the K-Pop band have long known that “Emily In Paris” actress Lily Collins is the absolute star crush of BTS Star V. Not the only secret of V.
PARIS, MO
thecurrent-online.com

Love Victor Season 3: Release Date At Hulu? Renewal Updates

The show is an offshoot of the feature film “Love Simon.” The show was produced by the creators of the original version, Isaac Aptaker, and Elizabeth Berger. They also worked on the script. Today, you don’t have to worry about the release date of Love Victor Season 3 since the announcement has already been made. Here’s everything a fan must know.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Bridgerton Season 2: Official Release Is Finally Revealed

“Bridgerton” fans have been waiting for a long time, and now it is finally official when the second season of the popular Netflix series will continue. While the “Bridgerton” producer philosophizes about how many seasons the popular Netflix series could have in total, it was still far from known when the sequel would appear.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle Magazine#Great Britain#The Gilbert Group
thecurrent-online.com

The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2: Is It Renewed? What Is Known? Release Date Updates

The anime is based on a series of light novels of the same name, created by the author Nigoju. The new collection attracted the interest of fans of the genre back in 2019. The light novel was soon converted to manga and published in a monthly Japanese comic magazine. The first season of the anime premiered in July 2021, and since its end in September 2021, fans are looking forward to the updates regarding its second season. Here’s everything we know about The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2.
COMICS
Footwear News

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok. Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic...
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: When Truths Break the Bond

The season finale of Yellowstone Season 4 will see important and heavy decisions being made. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 will air this weekend, and it's a conclusion that could change the course of the show. We're anticipating something huge, bold, and ominously dark. When you look at the landscape, it's difficult not to think so.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix – Release Date and More Details

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is coming to Netflix in the last week of December, and fans are eager to know the release date and time, as well as the episode titles and synopses. Netflix’s worldwide acquisition of the series has almost tripled the fan base of the series. In order to get to the heart of Season 4, “Karate Kid” nostalgia is being employed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecurrent-online.com

Queer Eye Season 6: First Trailer Is Here! Everything You Should Know

The Fab Five are back, and it’s off to Texas this time. The first trailer for season 6 of “Queer Eye” has just been released. Hosts Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior), Jonathan Van Ness (Personal Care), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) will help change the lives of residents across the state. They help Josh, a honky tonk owner and an entire high school, with their prom, among others.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy