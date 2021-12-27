ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Getting healthy may be Flyers’ best road to playoffs

By Sam Carchidi
inquirer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enigmatic Flyers have points in five straight games, so they went into the holiday break feeling pretty good about their future, especially with top-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis on the verge of returning from an unspecified injury. But Ellis was put on the COVID-19 protocol list Sunday, and there’s...

www.inquirer.com

flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers need a productive Hayes for challenging road trip

Kevin Hayes’ season might be compared to starting a car on a cold winter morning – it takes a few times cranking the ignition key before the engine finally turns over. He’s had to come back initially from a pair of abdominal surgeries, an aggravation of those medical procedures and now a recovery from a stay in COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
NBC Sports

Two timely returns for Flyers; will a top defensive prospect get a look?

VOORHEES, N.J. — Kevin Hayes and Morgan Frost exited the NHL's COVID protocol Tuesday and hit the ice for practice at Flyers Training Center. Both are headed to Seattle and will give the Flyers a much-needed lift down the middle of the ice. As they open a four-game West Coast trip with a matchup Wednesday against the Kraken (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP), the Flyers will be without Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton and Derick Brassard. All three forwards, along with goalie Carter Hart, are in the NHL's COVID protocol.
NHL
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
Arizona State
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
inquirer.com

🦅 New Year’s resolutions from an Eagles fan | Sports Daily

It’s been a roller-coaster year for Eagles fans. The franchise fired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. Hired a relative no-name in Nick Sirianni to replace him. And traded Carson Wentz — a player who had not so long before been tapped to be the team’s long-term answer at quarterback.
NFL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

Martin Jones, with a complicated legacy in San Jose, gets a fresh start with Flyers

SAN JOSE – Buying out the final three years of Martin Jones’ contract in July was an unpleasant but necessary decision Sharks management felt it needed to make to try and upgrade the goaltending position. Looking back, Sharks captain Logan Couture said the move probably proved to be...
NHL
