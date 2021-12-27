ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleAfter the first three months of heavily relying on Darrell Henderson Jr. as the leading rusher, it appears the Los Angeles Rams have had a change among their depth chart as Sony Michel has solidified himself as the go-to option. On a day that quarterback Matthew Stafford couldn’t find his consistency,...

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

Having played against Sony Michel in college when his Alabama Crimson Tide took on Michel's Georgia Bulldogs in October 2015, Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is quite familiar with the running back's punishing running style that has been on display in recent weeks. "You've seen him running through people's faces,"...
Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ star running back has returned from COVID-19 reserve ahead of the team’s trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Dalvin Cook was placed on the list Thursday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Alexander Mattison, ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II has been added to the COVID-19 reserve. Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl last week. The Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead if they lose on Sunday. They beat the Packers 34-31 at home earlier this season.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
Justin Jefferson is not Stefon Diggs

Justin Jefferson was put in front of a microphone after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the LA Rams on Sunday afternoon and he answered the questions he received in an honest manner. He was happy to leap his friend, Odell Beckham Jr, for the most receiving yards collected in anyone’s first two NFL seasons, but he wished it had come during a win. He said the team lacked energy from the very beginning and when asked about the offense’ red zone woes, JJ told media that he wanted to see more aggressiveness earlier in downs.
Rams Plan To Keep Riding Sony Michel

Since Week 13, Sony Michel leads the NFL with 423 rushing yards and the Los Angeles Rams plan to keep riding him. "Sony has that (mindset) where 'I can't stop chugging along,'" defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson said. "He's like a choo-choo train. It's just 'choooo! choooo!'" Michel has generated 115...
SONY
Sony Michel's toughness could be Rams' secret weapon

When Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel lowers his pads at the end of a run, that’s the goal. Michel’s teammate, defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, knows that feeling. The stout nose tackle faced the bruising runner while at Alabama, when Michel played for Georgia. Robinson said...
Lunchbreak: 3 Vikings Listed on ESPN's 'All-Pro' Teams

The votes are in, and three Vikings made ESPN's NFL All-Pro Teams. Only one Viking landed on ESPN’s First-Team All-Pro list: rookie Kene Nwangwu, who has made a splash as the team's kickoff returner with two touchdowns in his first year. Jets returner Braxton Berriors made the Second Team. ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote:
Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
