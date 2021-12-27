Sony Michel Paves the Way on Offense Over the Vikings, Clinching Rams’ Playoff Berth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ star running back has returned from COVID-19 reserve ahead of the team’s trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Dalvin Cook was placed on the list Thursday and missed Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Alexander Mattison, ran for 41 yards and a touchdown. The team also announced Wednesday that rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II has been added to the COVID-19 reserve. Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl last week. The Vikings’ playoff hopes are all but dead if they lose on Sunday. They beat the Packers 34-31 at home earlier this season. More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO