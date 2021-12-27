Menopause Affects Your Skin, Too. Here’s How to Fight Back.

Your attention span describes how long you’re able to focus on an object or task, and it can have implications on your well-being. For instance, if you’re having trouble focusing at work or during school or even in chats with loved ones, the effects stand to be damaging to your life (Think: bad reviews, suffering grades, arguments). Furthermore, having a shorter-than-desired attention span may leave you feeling sad, stressed, or frustrated about not being able to focus, even though you'd like to. The good news is you're not relegated to sleepless nights of berating yourself for the trouble you have focusing. Improving your attention span is possible, and doing so can pave the way for you to feel less stressed about, say, tuning out of a conversation or not completing a task.

