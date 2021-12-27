ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Sharon Ward to talk at Wareham Free Library

theweektoday.com
 5 days ago

Wareham author Sharon Ward will host an evening of suspense at the Wareham Free Library on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. in the...

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs” by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
Mercury

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation by author Caroline Ailanthus on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 PM. In the summer of 2019, Caroline Ailanthus published a novel about a scientist in the aftermath of a catastrophic pandemic. Less than six months later, life began to imitate art. Join Caroline for an online reading from her novel, “Ecological Memory,” discussion of the creation of a fictional pandemic (and how it differs from a real one!) and an exploration of the potential of ecology as a source of perspective and hope in the face of loss. Participants will also have an opportunity to order signed copies of the book through her website. Caroline Ailanthus is primarily a science writer; even her fiction blends science and story. She is also the author of the Climate in Emergency blog. Ecological Memory is her second published novel. She grew up in Delaware and attended various small, odd schools, mostly in New England, earning a BA in Environmental Leadership and an MS in Environmental Studies. She lives in Maryland with her husband and assorted animals. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/ecological-memory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
kiwaradio.com

Little Free Library Opens At Prairie Heritage Center

O’Brien County, Iowa (O’Brien BTC) — There’s a new feature at the Prairie Heritage Center designed to put nature-themed books into the hands of readers. The Prairie Heritage Center has installed what they call their new Little Free Library, outside the nature center, filled with nature themed books for people of all ages.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wareham Free Library
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Let’s talk information literacy

According to Library Associate Shelly Mathis, many people fall victim to the types of information they read on the internet. Searching for and finding accurate and credible information online can be remedied by paying close attention to the hints and details found on websites. I decided to interview Shelly in...
KREMMLING, CO
buffalo.com

East Side little free libraries lend big ideas

A book is a powerful portal. It’s a passport to another place and time. A momentary escape from reality. An intimate invitation into an author’s thoughts, perspectives and life stories. And when those stories are captured by authors whose life experiences resonate with the reader, books become a bridge between what’s expected and what’s possible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Foster's Daily Democrat

Videos of library talks available at Berwick Public Library blog

BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Public Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. What 5G Means to You with Dr. Kent Chamberlin on video. Dr. Kent Chamberlin, a member of a New Hampshire Commission to investigate the health and environmental impacts of wireless radiation, joined us at the library recently to share an overview of the Commission’s activities and findings along with next steps to protect the public against what is known to be a real and significant threat. The video is available through the library’s blog page and its Facebook page.
BERWICK, ME
bookriot.com

8 of the Most Unique Little Free Libraries

Like many other people, since March 2020, I became really familiar with my immediate neighborhood. I’ve taken hundreds of walks around our home and gotten to know the gardens and homes of the people around me. I now have favorite gardens; I take people on tours of my favorite Halloween decorations and the house with the mannequin in the window (They dress it up for various seasons). And of course, that means I’ve gotten to know the free little libraries around my home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theweektoday.com

Book fair at Mattapoisett library Jan. 8

The Mattapoisett Library, located at 7 Barstow Street, will be hosting a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Donations will be accepted between Sunday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 7.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

Another year on the books: Tri-Town libraries review 2021

Libraries in the Tri-Town were busy this year, as patrons borrowed thousands of books, checked out online resources, and participated in new and returning programs. The Elizabeth Taber Library in Marion circulated more than 28,000 items including books, DVDs, magazines, audiobooks, and items from the Library of Things. Tech-savvy patrons checked out nearly 10,500 digital downloads, including almost 7,000 ebooks. Staff helped patrons with more than 12,000 curbside transactions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
B.R. Shenoy

The wonderful little free library movement

“If I may be so bold, I’m the most successful person I know,” “Because I stimulate 54 million books to be read and neighbors to talk to each other. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the very definition of success.” — Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library.
Hastings Tribune

Hastings Public Library goes fine free

The Hastings Public Library has eliminated daily fines for overdue materials. The change went into effect Monday. The library is one of many around the United States taking steps like this to reduce economic barriers to libraries and their services. The change also will allow staff to regain valuable time that they were using applying, collecting and managing dues.
HASTINGS, NE
trentondaily.com

Trenton Free Public Library Will Become a “Living Museum”

Trenton Free Public Library will transform into a “living museum” sharing the perspectives of African Americans on the Revolutionary War and its meaning for enslaved people during a new Patriots Week event from 3-5 p.m. on Monday December 27th. “A Revolutionary Conversation: Whose history and whose freedom, anyway?”
TRENTON, NJ
inkfreenews.com

Free Movie Matinee For Kids At North Webster Public Library

NORTH WEBSTER — As the year winds down, so does Baby and Toddler Time at North Webster Community Public Library. The last session will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, with plans to start it up again in February. It’s a fun time of parents and care givers exploring books, stories and songs with their baby or toddler. Watch the library’s website www.nweb.lib.in.us and Facebook page for February start-up date.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
cbslocal.com

Enoch Pratt Free Library Offering Free COVID-19 At-Home Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is offering free COVID-19 at-home tests available for pickup on Tuesday. All twenty-two branches will be participating and branches will open from 10 a.m-5:30 p.m. Those participating will be allowed to take two kits and supplies will be offered on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
rekkerd.org

FREE: Submerged Genesis sample library for Kontakt by Soundshaperz

Audio Plugin Deals has announced another exclusive limited time freebie. The Submerged Genesis library for Native Instruments Kontakt by Soundshaperz/BigWerks features a collection of over 70 presets. We are back with another blockbuster FREEBIE! Introducing Submerged Genesis by SoundShaperz – now FREE to download for the next few days!
ELECTRONICS
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island library offers free digital tools for all cardholders

If you’re looking for some great appetizer ideas for your New Year’s party, or tips on using library internet resources during the long weekend, the Rock Island Public Library has two new tools that can help. Rock Island Public Library cardholders now have free guest subscription access to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy