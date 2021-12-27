ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Closing - New Year's Day

 5 days ago
December 27, 2021 - The City of Davenport will observe New Year’s Day as a holiday on Friday, December 31. The following is a list of City facility closures and solid waste information.

All City of Davenport and Public Works will be closed.

Police Department front desk and Records Bureau will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount, and Eastern branches will be closed on Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1.

The River’s Edge will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and closed on Saturday, January 1.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be open 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and closed on Saturday, January 1.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.

CitiBus service will be provided on Friday, December 31. CitiBus service will NOT be provided on Saturday, January 1.

Compost Facility will be closed. Reminder: the Compost Facility is now on winter hours until April 1. Winter hours are 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.

There will be no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days. Residents may set out 3 extra bags of garbage next to their carts, without stickers, on their regular collection day through Friday, December 31.

