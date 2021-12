Palmer let fans in on how she maintains her momentum. Keke Palmer does it all—and she does it all well, too. The 28-year-old actress has been on our screens for over 15 years and she shows no signs of slowing down. From Emmy-winning and record-breaking hosting slots, to commercials to starring roles, Palmer is the perfect example of the outcome of working hard and staying focused. Now, she’s letting fans know the role her spiritual life plays in her success.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO