Eric S. Brown

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

In loving memory of Eric S. Brown whose...

Eric's Heroes: Puzzle Friends

The holidays have a way of bringing friends together. Lifestyle reporter, Eric Johnson, introduces us to two women who have a very puzzling friendship.
Eric's Heroes: Pothole Fairy

The news has been pretty tough to hear lately, so now is the perfect time for a reminder of how sweet life can be. Eric Johnson has this story.
Eric's Heroes: Tulip Town

Today we take a trip to Tulip Town where five friends are continuing a legacy and making a place where people from all around can come and enjoy the beautiful colors of tulips. Eric Johnson has the story.
Eric's Heroes: Raising Awareness When it Comes to Autism

When we think of the holidays we usually think of gifts and spending time with loved ones. Today, we want to share a story of a boy with a special gift that's raising awareness when it comes to autism. His love of cars and details have made him one of Eric's Heroes. Reporter Eric Johnson has this national-award-winning story.
Joshua Paul Bartley

In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle Joshua who tragically. The world changes from year to year our lives from day to day,. But the love and memory of you shall never pass away,. Because someone we know is in Heaven there’s a little bit of Heaven in...
Jayne Leithold

In loving memory of Jayne Leithold who passed away 10 years ago. Christmas has passed and now I start another year without you. Love you and miss you till we meet again.
Floyd R. Smith

In loving memory of my husband Floyd R. Smith, whose birthday is January 1. And will till the end of time. The greatest gift of all.
Eric’s Funny Moment of the Day: Christmas Nookie

Are you Naughty or Nice? Christmas is just around the corner so will you and your spouse be getting spicy at the parentals?! We found it funny that 70% of people will be doing exactly that! Catch this hilarious moment Eric chose for the obvious reason! Try not to cry laughing! We will see you […]
Gerald Tincha

In loving memory of our beloved Gerald Tincha who passed away one year ago today, December 29, 2020. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Miss and love you every day.
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2

Kane Brown is a dad of two! The 28-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Katelyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, already share a daughter, 2-year-old Kingsley. Brown...
COLLECTION: Jeff Brown's outdoors commentaries

Jeff Brown writes: "I have loved the outdoors since growing up on a small farm in southeastern Minnesota. I love being outside, whether it be fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, skiing or many other activities. It provides clarity, excitement, satisfaction and freedom that I find unmatched in other activities." The former Tribune sports editor is writing weekly, sharing outdoors adventures with our readers in the River Valley Media Group daily and weekly papers.
Eric Clapton’s Upcoming Single Co-Written By Fellow Vaccine Skeptic

After successfully preventing a German widow from selling her late husband’s bootleg CD, Eric Clapton promised some additional holiday cheer Friday by announcing a forthcoming single titled “Heart of a Child,” co-written by Clapton and his friend and fellow vaccine skeptic Robin Monotti. The song arrives Dec....
Clinton R. Simpso

In loving memory of our beloved Clinton R. Simpson who passed away December 30, 2006. I’d put my arms around you and whisper words so true,. Is the hardest thing to do. When we don’t think of you.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
