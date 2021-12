We have a wind chill advisory that will be going into effect shortly after the New York City ball drop. You will need to bundle up if you are heading to any friends' or family members' houses as a result. Wind speeds pick up in between 10-20 MPH this evening and gust closer to 25-30 MPH. This will cause the wind chill to dip anywhere between -15 and -25, which can cause frostbite within 10-30 minutes. This is particularly notable for timinig because tomorrow is Saturday, meaning that some people will be out late when these wind chills are happening. Aagin, bundle up and keep the hats and gloves handy. It is also recommended you charge your phone because the battery will drain fast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO