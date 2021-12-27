Community Development Department CAPER Public Comment

The City of Murfreesboro Community Development Department has announced a Public Notice for review of the 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER). The City will solicit comments on the 2020 CAPER Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 during a public hearing at Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., beginning at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to offer comments on the report.

The Public Notice commences the 15-day public comment period as required by HUD beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, and ending Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the City to submit a CAPER report annually. The purpose of the report is to provide an assessment of the City’s progress in carrying out its five-year strategic plan and its one-year action plan for the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).

“The purpose of the Public Notice is to make the CAPER report available to the public for comments prior to its submittal to HUD,” said Helen Glynn, assistant director of Community Development. “Draft copies of the 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report are available for review by the public on the City’s website and will be available at the public hearing on Jan. 5, 2022.”

The draft CAPER is available at www.murfreesborotn.gov/112/Community-Development.

The City will receive written comments until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

“The City of Murfreesboro partners with the federal government to fund a wide range of public service activities including childcare, healthcare, job training, homeless services and education programs,” added Glynn. “We encourage interested parties, qualified nonprofit agencies with 501(c)3 tax-exempt status and government agencies to attend the public hearing and provide comments.”

All citizens and organizations are invited to attend the public hearing to comment orally or in writing on the Report. The City of Murfreesboro will make reasonable accommodations and services necessary for sensory-impaired and disabled citizens at the hearing.

Contact the Community Development Department at (615) 890-4660 at least five working days in advance of the Jan. 5 public hearing requesting any special accommodation.

