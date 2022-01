CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen called for President Joe Biden to “go further” in placing restrictions on Americans who decline Covid-19 vaccines. “I think what we will see with Omicron is a very large number of infections due to Covid-19,” Wen told Poppy Harlow on Wednesday. “The question, though, is are we going to see a decoupling of infections with hospitalizations and death? That would be ideal, the entire point of vaccination, the main point of vaccination, I should say, is to reduce severe illness. And so, if we’re able to avoid overwhelming our health care systems, that would be the goal.”

