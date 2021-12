Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Butler left Tuesday's game early with a sprained right ankle and his absence currently leaves the Heat with six available players for the second leg of the back-to-back. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, P.J. Tucker, and Kyle Lowry -- among others -- are in COVID protocols, so Tyler Herro may be asked to play all the minutes he can handle on Wednesday night. Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson should also see larger roles on offense if the game isn't postponed.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO