Falcons: Atlanta’s defense accomplishes a surprising feat

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis might surprise NFL fans and Falcons fans alike — Dean Pees’ unit has forced at least one turnover in 11 straight games, which is the longest active streak of consecutive games with a takeaway. Eleven straight weeks with a takeaway is undoubtedly a surprising statistic for...

www.sportstalkatl.com

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival. Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers. Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were...
Is Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons for Pittsburgh?

Rumors have been swirling this week surrounding the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and his future with Atlanta. The rumor suggests that Ryan could be the answer in Pittsburgh and be playing for the Steelers next season. On the surface, this idea makes a lot of sense for both...
Three New Year’s Resolutions for the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have outperformed the expectations of some, but their roster still needs a lot of work. There are good pieces on this team, but they have been exposed for their lack of depth against good teams at times. This is still a team that has shown flashes at times, but they’re going to have to improve significantly if they are going to hang with a much harder schedule in 2022.
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons should bring Fabian Moreau back in 2022

Terry Fontenot signed a litany of one-year stop-gap players to fill needs across the depth chart this offseason because of the team’s salary cap constraints, so when the team acquired Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal worth $1.127 million, I wasn’t necessarily surprised. Moreau was initially selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and played in Jack Del Rio‘s 4-3 defense for just one season before quickly falling out of favor in Washington.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

The Falcons make a waiver claim for a former Bills Quarterback

The Falcons have added former USC star Quarterback and NFL Journeyman Matt Barkley to their roster with Feleipe Franks on the COVID list:. Barkley was one of the more hyped quarterback prospects out of high school in recent memory, and he had a decent career at USC. In the NFL, he has bounced around from Philadelphia, Arizona, Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Carolina. Barkley has made seven career starts, six of them coming with the Bears in 2014. Barkley went 1-5 in Chicago with a 59.7% completion percentage, 230 yards per game, and 8 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He made a decent start in Buffalo in 2017, which would be his last — going 15-25 with 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to 0 picks. His experience with the Bills likely led to the Falcons scooping him up. Barkley will be a solid backup who has been around the league, and for now, hopefully his services are not needed.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett in PFF’s latest Mock Draft

Falcons fans, prepare yourselves for an entire offseason of quarterback controversy. Much like last offseason, the narrative surrounding Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s potential rebuild should be at the forefront of the news cycle. It is a reasonable topic to explore as well. The Falcons roster, as it stands, isn’t...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: 2022 NFL Draft Picks and Needs

The Falcons sit a game under .500 with two weeks left in the season. A road game against the Bills and a season finale at home against the Saints are ahead as Atlanta scraps and claws for one of the final playoff spots in the NFC. At 7-8, the Falcons will have to win out and have some favorable outcomes around the league to get into the postseason. More than likely, these final two games stand between the Falcons and the 2022 offseason.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL

