Falcons: Atlanta’s defense accomplishes a surprising feat

The Falcons have added former USC star Quarterback and NFL Journeyman Matt Barkley to their roster with Feleipe Franks on the COVID list:. Barkley was one of the more hyped quarterback prospects out of high school in recent memory, and he had a decent career at USC. In the NFL, he has bounced around from Philadelphia, Arizona, Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, and Carolina. Barkley has made seven career starts, six of them coming with the Bears in 2014. Barkley went 1-5 in Chicago with a 59.7% completion percentage, 230 yards per game, and 8 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He made a decent start in Buffalo in 2017, which would be his last — going 15-25 with 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to 0 picks. His experience with the Bills likely led to the Falcons scooping him up. Barkley will be a solid backup who has been around the league, and for now, hopefully his services are not needed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO