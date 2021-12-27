ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU men's basketball stays put in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The LSU men’s basketball has a huge top 20 matchup this week against the Auburn Tigers. Both teams looking to take an early stranglehold on the conference and prove they are the team to beat this year. They have a combined 23-1 record and are the two highest-ranked SEC teams at this point.

This week in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll the Tigers stand pat this week as the No. 16 team in the polls. The Tennessee Vols moved up four spots to get ahead of the Tigers. Alabama saw a huge drop of four spots this week to land at No. 19. All told there are five SEC teams in the poll this week.

The top four teams in the poll didn’t change and the entire poll has the same 25 teams as a week ago, just a different order this week.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Baylor 11-0 800 (32) –

2 Duke 11-1 760 –

3 Purdue 11-1 712 –

4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 –

5 UCLA 8-1 666 -1

6 Kansas 9-1 647

7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3

8 Iowa State 12-0 514 –

9 USC 12-0 506 –

11 Auburn 11-1 453

13 Seton Hall 9-2 378

14 Houston 11-3 338 –

15

9-2 334

16 LSU 12-0 295 –

17 Kentucky 9-2 279

18 Texas 9-2 254 -1

19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8

20 Colorado State 10-0 199

21 Providence 12-1 181

22 Villanova 8-4 175 –

23 Wisconsin 9-2 135

24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4

25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
