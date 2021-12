The holiday season is in full swing and the question of the perfect gift for the important people in one’s life is top of everyone’s mind. This is the time for financial advisors to give their clients the gift that means the most – authentic connection. Heading into the New Year, evaluate your current practice and make sure you’re fully equipped to provide clients with the ongoing support that is at the very core of delivering financial advice.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO