Public Health

CDC cuts the recommended isolation and quarantine periods for coronavirus infections

By NPR News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who test positive need to isolate themselves for 5...

Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Flurona: What do we know about the mixture of Covid and influenza found in Israel

A young pregnant woman in Israel has reportedly been diagnosed with both coronavirus and influenza at the same time with the rare double infection aptly called “flurona.”After identifying the two viruses on Thursday, December 30 at the Rabin Medical Center (Ichilov) in Petach Tikva, the hospital disclosed the woman is unvaccinated against both Covid and the flu. The hospital also stated that she is showing some mild symptoms and is expected to be discharged from the hospital later on Thursday. To gain further understanding on whether contracting the two viruses simultaneously can cause more serious symptoms and...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

