CDC cuts the recommended isolation and quarantine periods for coronavirus infections

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
The CDC revised its guidance Thursday, as 91 cruise ships are under investigation for COVID outbreaks onboard. Most cruise lines require adult passengers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. (Image credit: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)
New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000 driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in many areas. (Image credit: Bianca De Marchi/AP)
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
THREE patients at a hospital have contracted a dangerous fungal infection. Oregon Health Authority is now investigating an outbreak of Candida auris, a type of yeast rare in the United States. The state's first-ever case was detected at Salem Health on December 11 and confirmed on December 17 in a...
Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday as cases in the United States reached a record high. "In a few short weeks...
Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
A young pregnant woman in Israel has reportedly been diagnosed with both coronavirus and influenza at the same time with the rare double infection aptly called “flurona.”After identifying the two viruses on Thursday, December 30 at the Rabin Medical Center (Ichilov) in Petach Tikva, the hospital disclosed the woman is unvaccinated against both Covid and the flu. The hospital also stated that she is showing some mild symptoms and is expected to be discharged from the hospital later on Thursday. To gain further understanding on whether contracting the two viruses simultaneously can cause more serious symptoms and...
New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
A massive new study published earlier this week seems to finally confirm the previous theories that COVID-19 is able to infect many different parts of the body instead of just the respiratory system. Another discovery part of the same research was that the virus is also able to sometimes linger...
