Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Announcement from Terranet's extra general meeting

The extra general meeting of Terranet AB ("Terranet" or the "Company") was held today on the 30th of December 2021 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) ("LNFA"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol "ZFOX".
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Inogen (INGN) Appoints Elizabeth Mora to its Board

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora was elected as Board Chairperson. Ms. Mora has served as a member of Inogen's Board of Directors since May 24, 2021, and is also a member of the Audit and Compliance Committees. She assumes the role from Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., who has served as Chairperson of the Board since 2008. Dr. Lukatch will remain on the Board as a director and member of the Compensation Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the Etanco Group ("Etanco") for €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)). Etanco is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the building construction market throughout Europe, which includes innovative fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, Etanco's net sales and operating income margin were approximately €258 million(2) (approximately $291 million(1)) and 19.7%(2), respectively. The acquisition is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be accretive to the Company's earnings within the first full fiscal year after closing.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC ("Sky"), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky's business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

OneSoft Solutions Renews Engagement of Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) announced that it has renewed the appointment of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital") as its Capital Markets Advisory firm. As part of the contract renewal, Sophic Capital will continue to manage OneSoft's investor relations activities, focusing on increasing investor awareness of OneSoft by advancing its communications strategy with shareholders, investors, investment dealers and other financial professionals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

New number of votes and shares outstanding

Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change. At the 2011...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ducommun Inc. (DCO) Appoints Samara A. Strycker to its Board

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) announced today that its Board of Directors elected Samara A. Strycker as an independent director of the company, effective December 29, 2021. Ms. Strycker's appointment expands the number of directors on Ducommun's board to eight, seven of whom are independent. Ms. Strycker will be a member of the company's Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

National Healthcare (NHC) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

National Healthcare (NYSE: NHC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B11DNM70. Issuer Name. HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC. UK or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, GFED, GCP, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Darling Ingredients To Acquire Valley Proteins For ~$1.1B Cash

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins Inc for about $1.1 billion in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 rendering and used cooking oil facilities, has 1,900 employees, and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles. The company expects...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/28: (FTK) (KNDI) (APPS) Higher; (BXRX) (KNSA) (INNV) Lower (more...)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) 37% HIGHER; has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Southwest Gas (SWX) Rejects Carl Icahn's Unsolicited $75/sh Tender Offer

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Microstrategy (MSTR) Sold $94.2M in Stock to Buy $94.2M in Bitcoin

With the disclosure it bought another $94.2 million in bitcoin, Microstrategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) also said it sold $94.2 million in stock. From the filing:. As previously disclosed, on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) option implied volatility low

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) 30-day option implied volatility is at 35; compared to its 52-week range of 33 to 65.
MARKETS

