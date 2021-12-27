ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

South Carolina veteran’s cemetery vandalized on Christmas morning

By Sydney Broadus
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina veteran’s cemetery was vandalized on Christmas morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Belton Highway.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they located extensive graffiti on the mausoleum and on some of the headstones.

Several deputies and other local first responders have been working to get the damage cleaned up, the sheriff’s said.

This incident is under investigation by the ACSO.

