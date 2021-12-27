ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Running Diary: Week 16 (2021 Fantasy Football)

By Tim Metzler
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Fantasy Football Running Diary is an ongoing series by Tim Metzler, in which Tim records and shares what is happening in the NFL every Sunday. It may also include updates on his personal life.) Paying attention to everything that’s happening in the NFL is a challenge. You’re busy....

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Sun

Vegas pick’em: NFL Week 17 winners against the spread

The calculus of handicapping NFL games early in the week has changed with the league’s ever-evolving COVID-19 situation. Positive tests are sure to surface and send the betting market shifting drastically but it’s impossible to know where. Some bets placed early therefore inherently wind-up glorified coin flips where bettors can’t do anything but hope they’re on the right side of the line movement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Seahawks#American Football#This Running Diary#Bills#Patriots
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 17 Start/Sit PLUS: Taysom Hill, Melvin Gordon, Trey Lance, and all the best Kicker/DST Options

It’s finally here! It’s championship week, so on top of the usual starts and sits, we have some special tips in the ‘stash’ section on how to structure your roster for your final week. Plus, we have a heap of Kicker/DST streamers for the big game. Meanwhile, for those of you who didn’t make the promised land, we have dynasty/keeper tips, too. Let’s get into some Start/Sit PLUS. We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 52 hits and 14 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Rankings

The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and a majority of leagues are in their fantasy championship. This time of year COVID-19 is running rampant which makes it important to have backup options on your fantasy roster. On top of that injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the Fantasy Football Week 17 running back rankings.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy