ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

What is the meaning of 'Rule 303'?

By Bruno Cooke
thefocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent YouTube upload, and the most recent Facebook post, from Beau Of The Fifth Column mentions Rule 303; meanwhile, on Twitter, Beau recently shared a new design for the name of his ranch – Ranch 303. What is the meaning of Rule 303, and what’s it got to do with...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Twitter reacts to Jared Schmeck’s ‘Let’s go Brandon’ phone call

Jared Schmeck, a former Medford police officer who now works for an electric company, joined a televised phone call with president Joe Biden on Christmas Eve. Filed under Strange News, NPR has reported that he “repeated an offensive catchphrase” while on the call. Oregon Live has since interviewed him – he says he “mean[t] no disrespect to [the president]”, but not everyone is convinced. How have social media users on Twitter reacted to Jared Schmeck’s phone call?
INTERNET
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious tank spotted floating at sea

A mysterious object resembling military hardware has been spotted floating at sea. Indonesian military has acknowledged the bizarre occurrence, yet was unable to intercept the object that floated away. Photos of the mysterious object emerged on Indonesian social media last week and promptly went viral. According to local media, the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Politics#The Fifth Column#Beauswife2#Beautfc#British
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

'Moko kauae' meaning explored as Newshub's Oriini Kaipara shows off ink

Discussions surrounding the traditional tattoo known as a “moko kauae” were sparked last week as New Zealand broadcaster Oriini Kaipara, who has the face inking anchored on the primetime 6pm show of Newshub Live. As her appearance makes headlines, some are curious to know the meaning behind her...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy