It's always nice hearing about cast members in soaps who really are gracious and thankful for their fans. There are a few times that stick out to me:. Gemma Merna (Carmel McQueen in Hollyoaks). When her character died in a stunt there was a mother who posted on twitter about her daughter being so upset about it. Gemma got in touch with her and had a phone call with the daughter to reassure her and cheer her up.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO