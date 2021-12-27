ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Still looking for that picture book you loved as a kid? Try asking Instagram

By Rachel Treisman
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monear Fatemi was on the hunt for a children's book she had loved as a kid in the 1980s. She remembered so many vivid details: the family in the book ate lima beans, the dad had a bushy mustache, the cat's name was "Dog." She could recall every detail, it seemed,...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Use Christmas Song Lyrics For Instagram Captions With Pics You Fa La La La Love

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with family and friends, but, from time to time, it's harmless to sneak away and catch up on social media. After all, it's so tempting to update your followers on all the presents you've received, memories you’ve made with family, and sweet mistletoe kisses you’ve gotten from your partner. The perfect photo is going to require a festive caption, and these Christmas song lyrics for holiday Instagram captions will instantly have your followers hitting the “like” button.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

There's Still a Ton of Growth Potential Left for Instagram

The Meta Platforms app has surpassed 2 billion monthly active users. Instagram can still grow revenue in three ways. It should fuel revenue growth for Meta Platforms for years to come as it works on growing adoption of the metaverse. The Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) app Instagram recently surpassed 2 billion...
INTERNET
drinkhacker.com

Book Review: 101 Craft and World Whiskies To Try Before You Die

No one gets out of here alive, but Ian Buxton most certainly wants to make sure we’ve had our fill before shuffling off this mortal coil. In fact, one could reach the conclusion that it is his life’s mission. The author of 101 World Whiskies to Try Before You Die, 101 Gins to Try Before You Die, 101 Rums to Try Before You Die, 101 Legendary Whiskies You’re Dying to Try and 101 Whiskies That Will Kill You if You Try Them (I made that one up) and other engaging titles not involved in the art of indexing 101 items has established one heck of a bibliography listing off things we all need to try before our taste buds and major organs cease to function. And to his credit, he does it quite well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 of the Best Picture Books You’ve Never Heard Of

As a former children’s librarian, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Some, I return to again and again, whether for story time or for my own enjoyment (listen, while Penguin Problems doesn’t work for a large group of babies and toddlers, I love that book; it’s hilarious). Many of those books are old standards or popular new picture books that people with children in their lives — and even those without — have heard of. They’re your Jerry Pinkneys, your Eric Carles, your Anna Dewdneys, your Ellen Stoll Walshes. All of these are popular for a reason. Often, they worm their ways into children’s heads with verbal repetition or rhyming, mesmerizing rhythm, bold or interesting illustrations, or interactive elements. Adults may appreciate the book’s artistry, clever turns of phrase, great plot and character development, and even subtle nods to their readership. For this list we’ll move beyond the old standbys and discover 20 of the best picture books you’ve never heard of.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Sedaris
Voices of Monterey Bay

The Books We Loved in 2021

All in all, 2021 was another awful year with an awful pandemic and a bunch of awful deniers making awful declarations and calling it patriotism and religion. But at least we had our books. “Books are a uniquely portable magic,” according to Steven King. The pandemic gave many of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Alex Guarnaschelli's Nostalgic Throwback

Alex Guarnaschelli has emerged as one of the top cooking personalities in America. According to the chef's website, Guarnaschelli now counts herself as an Iron Chef, has appeared on a variety of cooking shows, including "Chopped," as a judge, and has led Michelin-ranked restaurants across the world. While the personality has risen to stardom, she hasn't forgotten her roots and decided to show them off in a recent social media post.
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

Have an Instagram account for your pet? Love sharing funny animal videos? You're part of the cute economy

Was one of the last DMs you received on Instagram a video of ducklings wearing flowers for hats, or floating in a sink full of water? An overly zealous cockapoo dancing on the couch with his human? A husky throwing a temper tantrum because he couldn’t come indoors? If sharing cute animal content is your love language, you’re not alone — you are part of a bigger cultural phenomenon called the cute economy. The cute economy is not only a network of cute content that people participate in making, sharing and circulating but also a multibillion-dollar business due to creators’ ability...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing#Vintage Books#Picture Book#English#Persian#Google#Pease Porridge Press#Tight Times
mprnews.org

Ask a Bookseller: Loved the movie? Try reading 'Dune'

Isaac Frankel of Peregrine Book Company in Prescott, Ariz., has fond memories of picking his father's copy of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel "Dune" off the shelf and reading it for the first time. Now, he says he's seen a huge interest in the “Dune” series since the new film version came out this fall.
PRESCOTT, AZ
wbaa.org

Book Review: Look At This If You Love Great Art

"Life's too short for bad art, these choices really matter," says Chloë Ashby on the cover of "Look At This If You Love Great Art," her critical curation of 100 essential artworks. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
bookriot.com

35 Ways to Say “I Love You”: Short Romantic Book Quotes for Love Letters, Wedding Speeches, and Cute Events

Are you looking for romantic book quotes that help you say “I love you?” If so, you have come to the right place. Romance writers melt hearts every day with novels exploring love, so why not look to them for inspiration. From quoting love poems to Shakespeare, there are a lot of options for opening the right speech, wedding invite, love letter, etc., but what is important is finding the right quote for you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Taylor Daily Press

Princess Delphine opens a book, Junior Blankarte is looking for love and people with young dementia open a restaurant: This is one spring

In the three-part series Delphine: My story Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg tells her life story for the first time on television. She testifies about all the phases and emotions she has been through and provides her own photo archive and family albums. The floor was also given to her partner, mother, friends, lawyers and palace staff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
WFAE

'Life Kit': How to say sorry

The new year is often a time for reflection. And we are taking some time this week to help you be a better you in 2022. We are revisiting some of NPR's Life Kit podcasts in an effort to help. Today we're focused on how to say you're sorry. SIMRAN...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lowell Sun

Though gone, your loved one still celebrates the holidays with you

DEAR BONNIE: I am having a really tough time this year with the passing of my parents. They both passed within the last two years and Christmas just doesn’t have the same feel as it used to. Most days I find myself tearing up whenever I think of them. I know they would not want me to be sad but how do we find a way of enjoying holidays without the people that means the most to us? — Thanks, Rebecca.
CELEBRATIONS
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Man Looking for Love Puts Up a Billboard Asking for a Date

Dating sites not working out for you? Try buying a billboard. Let me just say, I hate dating. That is for 100% a fact because I suck at it. I cannot maintain a text conversation to save my life and that is pretty much how you meet people nowadays. Maybe I need to do what this guy did in Bertram, Texas. His name is Jim Bays and he recently moved into the area.
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy