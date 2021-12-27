ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMC: Do Not Come To Emergency Room For Routine Covid Testing

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at Baystate Medical Center are urging residents not to seek routine covid testing at their Emergency Room. Besides the Omicron Variant and the lack of testing supplies, officials say they are seeing more people try the emergency room for help. It...

