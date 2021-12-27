ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake Energy started as Buy at Siebert Williams after shedding 'stigma'

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesapeake Energy (CHK +2.9%) runs higher as Siebert Williams Shank launches coverage with a Buy rating and $90 price target, saying the stock's discounted price reflects investor concerns over strategy execution and...

