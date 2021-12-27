U.S. omicron cases are on an upward climb. Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon

The CDC has just issued new COVID safety guidance. That includes reducing the isolation period for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five if they are asymptomatic. The CDC says the change comes from a recognition that the virus spreads most readily a few days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days after. The announcement comes as officials in New York state are warning of an alarming rise in the number of children hospitalized due to COVID infections. In New York City, the number of kids hospitalized because of the virus has surged nearly fivefold over the last two weeks as the omicron wave grows. NPR's Brian Mann is following this from upstate New York.

