Public Health

U.S. omicron cases are on an upward climb. Fauci hopes to see a turnaround soon

apr.org
 4 days ago

And we're joined now by President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the program. ANTHONY FAUCI: Thank you. Good to be with you. INSKEEP: I've been staring at charts of COVID cases for individual cities - and maybe I have a self-interest in this since...

www.apr.org

Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
1470 WMBD

Fauci suggests air travel vaccine mandate as Omicron grounds U.S. flights

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases hobbled U.S. airline staff on Monday, causing hundreds of flight cancellations, and prompted the country’s top infectious disease expert to suggest the government consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Monday’s travel woes capped a glum Christmas weekend for thousands of stranded passengers...
State
Washington State
CBS News

U.S. sees rapid spread of Omicron coronavirus variant

Researchers in the U.S. suggest the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant strain is more contagious than the Delta strain as the White House announces a plan for free at-home testing. Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
whmi.com

COVID-19 live updates: Fauci predicts omicron will peak soon

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 808,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61.5% of the population in the United States...
Gephardt Daily

Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant is ‘going to take over’ in U.S.

Dec. 20 (UPI) — The Omicron variant will likely place a strain on U.S. health care systems and necessitate the continuation of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s “State...
ktbb.com

Fauci warns omicron cases ‘likely will go much higher’

As the “extraordinarily contagious” omicron variant surges across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that COVID-19 cases will likely continue to climb. “Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was about 150,000 and it likely will go much higher,” Fauci told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
KEYT

Germany sees omicron dominant soon, pushes on vaccination

BERLIN (AP) — A senior official says that the omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in one to three weeks. Meanwhile, the health minister called Wednesday for vaccination centers to be kept open over the Christmas holidays to keep the country’s booster campaign up to speed. The head of the national disease control center said the European Union’s most populous nation has seen about 540 confirmed and 1,848 suspected cases of COVID-19 infections with omicron so far. But he noted that those cases are one to two weeks old, because of the time needed to report and sequence cases. Omicron is already the dominant form of the coronavirus in England, Scotland and the United States.
apr.org

Scientists estimate record U.S. COVID cases attributed to the omicron variant

Two numbers show the dramatic increase in the pandemic. This month, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States climbed sharply, reaching 200,000 per day. And in the month ahead, scientists estimate the country could easily have a record-breaking more than 400,000 cases per day. Michaeleen Doucleff is NPR's...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in U.S. by end-January

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. infectious disease adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that the surge in the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States is likely to peak by the end of January. “I would imagine given the size of our country, and the diversity of vaccination versus...
apr.org

The CDC cuts recommended isolation periods for COVID infections

Hours before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the recommended period of isolation for people with coronavirus, we put this question to Dr. Anthony Fauci. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) INSKEEP: Is five days enough?. ANTHONY FAUCI: I believe it will be, Steve. You need the health care...
apr.org

New York officials warn of a rise in the number of kids being hospitalized for COVID

The CDC has just issued new COVID safety guidance. That includes reducing the isolation period for those with COVID-19 from 10 days to five if they are asymptomatic. The CDC says the change comes from a recognition that the virus spreads most readily a few days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days after. The announcement comes as officials in New York state are warning of an alarming rise in the number of children hospitalized due to COVID infections. In New York City, the number of kids hospitalized because of the virus has surged nearly fivefold over the last two weeks as the omicron wave grows. NPR's Brian Mann is following this from upstate New York.
apr.org

Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally

Omicron is causing record-breaking numbers of COVID cases around the world. Yesterday, the U.S. counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That's more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there's no doubt the omicron surge is going to be big, but some public health officials say it might not be as bad. And we're getting some more promising news about vaccines. NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff joins us to explain more. Good morning.
apr.org

With omicron surging, it may be another year to put away your New Years party heels

Now to what is becoming a way-too-familiar headline - cases of coronavirus are surging. Well, right now, they are really surging. The U.S. is averaging about 240,000 infections a day. That is a 60% increase over the last week. Omicron is driving the rise in cases, though there is also some encouraging news - hospitalizations are not rising nearly as quickly.
apr.org

The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines

How does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases continue to climb? The daily case count shot past 200,000 this week. That is the most since January. And officials believe it is an undercount. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism for a carefully worded recommendation in the midst of that news. Under the new CDC guidance, if you test positive for coronavirus but you don't have any symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rules said 10 days. The change comes just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge. We're going to talk about how this affects essential employees like flight attendants and nurses in a moment. We begin with NPR's Allison Aubrey, who joins us once again. Allison, good morning.
