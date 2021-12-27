Tony Khan Explains A Huge Difference Between AEW And WWE

Recently interviewed by CBS Sports, AEW President Tony Khan gave a hint on who is a wrestler to keep an eye on in 2022. The name in question is Darius Martin, who is the older brother of recent sensation Dante with whom he forms the tag team Top Flight with: “I think for a variety of reasons, there’s a number of people I’m excited to feature in the coming year. For example, it was completely out of everyone’s control, but Darius Martin has been out injured and I think he’s tremendous. I would love to get him back soon and teaming with his brother, Dante. Dante has become a big star and I think they were tremendous as a tag team. When the injury happened, Darius was 21 and Dante was 19. Now Dante is 20 and has been featured so much on Dynamite and Rampage and has now been a main eventer on Dynamite. When Darius comes back, I think he’s somebody that could come in and be great for us. So I’m really excited about him in particular. That’s an important name to keep an eye on.”

