Google Play app Color Message—which is said to have had over 500,000 downloads—has been removed from the Play Store after being linked to Joker malware. Researchers from mobile security company Pradeo have discovered malware buried in the Color Message app on the Google Play store. More specifically, it's hiding Joker malware, which Pradeo says is extremely difficult to detect, thanks to leaving a small digital footprint. It can also be tricky to remove as it's able to hide its icon once it's been installed. According to Pradeo, Joker malware has been discovered in hundreds of apps over the past two years.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO