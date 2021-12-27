ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Practices Now Closed to Media for All Four CFP Teams

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JY6GZ_0dX27RUF00

DALLAS — It was the first day of full media coverage in Dallas for the 2021 Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 1 Alabama football and No. 4 Cincinnati on Monday, and the first changes due to COVID-19 were already in full swing.

On Monday morning, the news broke that both the Crimson Tide and the Bearcats would no longer be allowing media viewing periods at practices. Additionally, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia would be implementing the same policies.

The decision was made due to the ongoing pandemic and the safety of both coaching staff and players alike. Prior to Monday, the media viewing periods were mandatory for all four teams. However, the decision was made optional for the teams, and all four opted to keep practices closed for the duration of the week.

There was media viewing for Cincinnati's morning practice, but not because the Bearcats deemed it so. When the decision was made by the Cincinnati organization, the bus filled with media had already arrived to AT&T Stadium for the viewing period, making it too late for the plans to be altered. It will, however, be the only media viewing period of the week for any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

There will be ample opportunity this week for the media to speak with players and coaches via Zoom. However, there will be no opportunities to view practices in-person.

Below is a full schedule for both Alabama and Cincinnati's media availabilities. This schedule is subject to change.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses the current situation in Dallas as well as breaks down the media schedule for the Crimson Tide during the week leading up to the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

Media Schedule - 2021 Cotton Bowl Week

Monday, December 27

Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Offense

  • Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock, RB Jerome Ford, OL Dylan O’Quinn, WR Alec Pierce, QB Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati Practice (First 15 Minutes Open to Media)

Alabama Breakout News Conference - Defense

  • Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, LB Will Anderson Jr., DB Jordan Battle, DL Phidarian Mathis, LB Henry To'oto'o

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Tuesday, December 28

Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Defense

  • Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel,
  • LB Darrian Beavers, CB Coby Bryant, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Breakout News Conference - Offense

  • Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien, OL Evan Neal, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jameson Williams, QB Bryce Young

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Wednesday, December 29

Cincinnati Media Availability

  • Attendees: DL Curtis Brooks, S Bryan Cook, WR Tre Tucker, TE Josh Wyle

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Media Availability

  • Attendees: WR Slade Bolden, DL DJ Dale, LB Christian Harris, TE Cameron Latu

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Thursday, December 30

Head Coaches News Conference

  • Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban
  • Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Practice (Closed)

Friday, December 31 - Game Day

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

  • 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tressel
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Mike Denbrock
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
Norman Transcript

Horning: Stoops finally takes Sooners where Riley couldn't

SAN ANTONIO — Maybe, come spring, they’ll tell us. The players themselves will have had time to think about it, process it and come up with an answer to the question. Of course, they may not want to. Or, perhaps, they’ll be told not to, because who needs the headlines and the headaches.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cfp#Alabama Football#American Football#Zoom#Rb Jerome Ford#Ol#Wr
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals 2 Alabama Players Are Game-Time Decisions

On Friday afternoon, Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. The winner of this College Football Playoff matchup will advance to the national championship game. Earlier this Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had an update on his roster heading into the Playoff. He announced that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle will be game-time decisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Nick Saban’s Dad’s Early Death Inspired Him to be Great

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is known by many names across the college football world. Coach, the Sabanator, Darth Vader and GOAT are a few. In his hometown of Monongah, West Virginia, Saban is referred to as “Brother.”. The origins of the nickname can be traced back to a...
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy