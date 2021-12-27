Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Practices Now Closed to Media for All Four CFP Teams
DALLAS — It was the first day of full media coverage in Dallas for the 2021 Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 1 Alabama football and No. 4 Cincinnati on Monday, and the first changes due to COVID-19 were already in full swing.
On Monday morning, the news broke that both the Crimson Tide and the Bearcats would no longer be allowing media viewing periods at practices. Additionally, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia would be implementing the same policies.
The decision was made due to the ongoing pandemic and the safety of both coaching staff and players alike. Prior to Monday, the media viewing periods were mandatory for all four teams. However, the decision was made optional for the teams, and all four opted to keep practices closed for the duration of the week.
There was media viewing for Cincinnati's morning practice, but not because the Bearcats deemed it so. When the decision was made by the Cincinnati organization, the bus filled with media had already arrived to AT&T Stadium for the viewing period, making it too late for the plans to be altered. It will, however, be the only media viewing period of the week for any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.
There will be ample opportunity this week for the media to speak with players and coaches via Zoom. However, there will be no opportunities to view practices in-person.
Below is a full schedule for both Alabama and Cincinnati's media availabilities. This schedule is subject to change.
Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses the current situation in Dallas as well as breaks down the media schedule for the Crimson Tide during the week leading up to the 2021 Cotton Bowl.
Media Schedule - 2021 Cotton Bowl Week
Monday, December 27
Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Offense
- Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock, RB Jerome Ford, OL Dylan O’Quinn, WR Alec Pierce, QB Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati Practice (First 15 Minutes Open to Media)
Alabama Breakout News Conference - Defense
- Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, LB Will Anderson Jr., DB Jordan Battle, DL Phidarian Mathis, LB Henry To'oto'o
Alabama Practice (Closed)
Tuesday, December 28
Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Defense
- Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel,
- LB Darrian Beavers, CB Coby Bryant, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Cincinnati Practice (Closed)
Alabama Breakout News Conference - Offense
- Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien, OL Evan Neal, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jameson Williams, QB Bryce Young
Alabama Practice (Closed)
Wednesday, December 29
Cincinnati Media Availability
- Attendees: DL Curtis Brooks, S Bryan Cook, WR Tre Tucker, TE Josh Wyle
Cincinnati Practice (Closed)
Alabama Media Availability
- Attendees: WR Slade Bolden, DL DJ Dale, LB Christian Harris, TE Cameron Latu
Alabama Practice (Closed)
Thursday, December 30
Head Coaches News Conference
- Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban
- Cincinnati Head Coach Luke Fickell
Cincinnati Practice (Closed)
Alabama Practice (Closed)
Friday, December 31 - Game Day
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
- 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
Comments / 0