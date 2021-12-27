ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jerome Ford's Transfer Journey Coming Full Circle Facing Former Team in CFP

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

DALLAS — Cincinnati's leading rusher began his college career in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide, but he doesn't want to just be known only as an Alabama transfer this week.

"I’m thankful for everything Coach Saban has done for me and the opportunity to play at Alabama, but I’m a Bearcat, and I would appreciate if if people stopped calling me ‘the Alabama transfer,'" Jerome Ford said. "I’m a Cincinnati Bearcat."

Ford spent two seasons at Alabama in 2018 and 2019, playing a third or fourth string backup role in a talented and deep running back corps with guys like Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris. He entered the transfer portal after the 2019 season to find a place where he could contribute more.

The running back was recruited by Bearcat assistant coach Gino Guidugli out of high school and was close to coming to Cincinnati then. He ultimately chose the Crimson Tide, but knew it was a connection he still had once he entered the transfer portal. He was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to start playing for the Bearcats in 2020.

Last season, he served as the primary backup running back for Cincinnati and earned his first start for the Bearcats against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. This year, Ford has had an all-conference season, leading the Bearcats with 1,242 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

"We thought Jerome was an outstanding player when he was with us," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He had some success with us, and I think he's done a really, really good job of continuing to develop as a player. He's got great speed. He's physical. He makes people miss. He can run with power, and he's had a fantastic year. And I'm really happy that things have worked out well for him where he can create value for himself in terms of the goals and aspirations that he had."

Saban added that Ford will be a challenge for the Alabama defense to stop as he is a key part of an offense that averages 38.8 points per game.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Alec Pierce said that Ford's experience at Alabama gives the Bearcats a unique perspective into their opponent in the Cotton Bowl.

"Jerome being there, he knows the culture," Pierce said. "He knows how they work, and I know they’re a really well-run program.”

Ford said that even though he will have a lot of buddies on the other side of the field on Friday, it doesn't change his approach to the game. He said there’s no opponent that could really cause him extra motivation as he is someone that is already motivated intrinsically.

Cincinnati starting right tackle Dylan O'Quinn knows that there has to be a little extra motivation for Ford when facing your former team.

"I’m sure Jerome will be pretty motivated, but I think he's just gonna go out and do his thing that he does on every Saturday," O'Quinn said. "He's gonna go run the ball, hit the holes, run hard.”

In the weeks leading up to the playoff, some of his former Alabama teammates like Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian Mathis said they were happy to see the success Ford had with the Bearcats and were excited about facing him in the CFP. And on Monday, Ford said he still keeps up with some of his former teammates from Tuscaloosa.

"Just before I was here, they were like brothers to me, you know, older brothers—people that you can lean on and that led you in the right direction," Ford said. "Of course I was happy to see them when they won a national championship last year and continue to be excited for those guys.”

As excited as he was for those guys as the confetti fell in January, the feelings will be different when No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 1 Alabama take the field at 2:30 on Friday for the College Football Playoff semifinal game in Dallas.

Coming from a program that has made the CFP seven out of eight times to a school that's part of the Group of Five that had never made the playoff prior to this year is quite the journey for Ford. For Ford, this playoff experience is just the icing on the cake of his transfer story.

"Only thing I thought about when I came to Cincinnati is how could I contribute to help win games and win a conference championship," Ford said. "Anything else would have been a plus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JF27G_0dX27Pin00
T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Everything Nick Saban Said the Day Before the Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — No. 1 Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media one final time ahead of his team's matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Saban spoke on his team as well as evaluated the Bearcats ahead of the game. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell will speak to the media following Saban.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Cincinnati Antsy for Game Time against Alabama

DALLAS — The clock is ticking, and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell and his team can feel it. It has been more than three weeks since the Bearcats have taken the field, and now it's nearly game time against the biggest program in college football. The anticipation is building.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Makes Initial List for Elite 2023 Quarterback

Nick Saban and Alabama look to be recruiting their next great west coast quarterback. Late last week, highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava released his top 12 schools. Alabama was listed among SEC foes Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Tennessee, as well as national powers such as Ohio State and Notre Dame.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Gino Guidugli
BamaCentral

Everything the Alabama Offense Had to Say at the Cotton Bowl Press Conference

The Alabama offense got its turn in the interview room at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Tuesday. Thank you very much. Obviously, to reiterate what's been said throughout the week here, we're thrilled to be here this week and just really excited about the opportunity that we have to be in the Final Four of college football is really exciting for all of us and just feel really good about the opportunity that we have. I feel good. Personally, I'm excited to be back. I got in this morning after talking with our trainer, Jeff Allen, about the changes to the SEC protocols. And throughout the time when I was in Tuscaloosa, I've been able to do my job virtually. It's pretty amazing with technology. You guys probably know more about that than me. But every meeting, every practice, I was able to be involved with. So it was really good back in Tuscaloosa for me; but, obviously, excited to be here right now.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Alabama Football Versus Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl

The College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati is just two days away so get ready with the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. Host Tyler Martin is joined by The Front Office News editor and Bearcats insider J.T Smith to breakdown the matchup and offer predictions for what will go down inside AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cfp#American Football
BamaCentral

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Zoom Media Day

DALLAS — Wednesday was the last opportunity for the media to speak to the Cincinnati and Alabama players before the Cotton Bowl matchup on Friday. Media Day normally happens in person with the best access of the season the media gets to players, but because of precautions with COVID, it was moved to Zoom this year. A lot of the bowl week procedures have changed to avoid COVID spreads among the team, and Alabama tight end Cameron Latu was asked what the team has been doing in all the down time at the hotel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 30, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. • Everything the Alabama Offense Had to Say at the Cotton Bowl Press Conference. • For Alabama OC Bill O'Brien and QB Bryce Young, Trust is the Key to Success. • Crimson Tikes: Yummy Rat Poison. • Alabama Makes Initial List for Elite 2023 Quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to No. 7 Tennessee, 62-44

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama (9-3, 0-1 SEC) could not overcome a huge fourth quarter run from No. 7 Tennessee (12-1, 1-0 SEC) resulting in a 62-44 loss Thursday night. The clash in Knoxville, Tenn. was both teams' first SEC game of the season. Guards Brittany Davis and JaMya Mingo-Young led Alabama in scoring with 12 and 11 points respectively.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Cincinnati Defense Prepares for Alabama WR Jameson Williams

DALLAS — With Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III being out with an injury for this Friday's Cotton Bowl, the full focus of the Crimson Tide's passing game has shifted over to fellow wideout Jameson Williams. Alabama's opponent, No. 4 Cincinnati, has joined in shifting that focus. On Tuesday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Rejoins Team in Texas for Cotton Bowl

DALLAS — Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien joined his team in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday morning after spending the weekend isolated due to testing positive for COVID-19. Both O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for the virus last Wednesday and have since spent their time quarantined in their homes. However, as O'Brien revealed on Tuesday afternoon, both coaches still attended meetings with their players and personnel via Zoom.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Noah Gurley Explodes When Alabama Needed Him Most

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Head coach Nate Oats hinted at what fans could see from graduate transfer forward Noah Gurley in Tuesday's press conference. “He’s been one of our guys that’s spent a ton of time in the gym over the last month. All his work is not going to go unrewarded," Oats said. “I see him making a breakthrough in conference play.”
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy