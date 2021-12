Between the struggles of COVID-19 and the constant supply challenges, the past two years have been exhausting for healthcare workers. A survey conducted on the mental health of healthcare professionals showed that 48% of health care professionals considered retiring, quitting, or changing careers while an even larger number of staff experienced feeling burnt out1. As challenges continue to emerge in the healthcare industry, it is important to proactively bolster the health and wellbeing of your staff. Here are some tips to consider when supporting your staff and boosting resilience2:

